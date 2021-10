One of Lawton, Fort Sill's murals is going viral. Recently the Shaw Brothers painted a mural of Johnny Depp characters. You can check it out on the corner of Gore Blvd. and 14th Street on the side of CrossHair Cuts Barbershop located at 1410 W. Gore Blvd. Well, it seems that it's a HUGE HIT in Japan! Yep, that right. A guy in Japan did a video on his YouTube channel: eHacker about the new mural and how much he loves it.

LAWTON, OK ・ 6 DAYS AGO