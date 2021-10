Rohnert Park Police officers arrested a man for DUI after the driver struck a tree and damaged a fence. On Saturday night, officers responded to a single vehicle collision on the 1300 block of Golf Course Drive. They arrived to find a pickup truck that had left the roadway, struck a tree and damaged an adjacent fence. The driver, Ryan Terzian of Rohnert Park, was lstanding outside of his vehicle claiming to not be injured. Officers noted Terizian was displaying signs and symptoms of being under the influence. He was arrested for DUI as well as violation of probation for DUI and possession of narcotics.

ROHNERT PARK, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO