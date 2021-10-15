Viberate Unveils Data-Driven Top 100 Electronic Artists Of 2021

With tons of global hits in his repertoire, Ed Sheeran never spends too much time at home in the U.K. Whether he is selling out stadiums on world tours, collaborating with Taylor Swift again, or performing at Coachella, the English singer-songwriter often finds himself in America. And when he does, he always makes sure to make a visit to Taco Bell at least once during the trip (via Audacy). "We don't get Taco Bell in England at all. Most things here you get in England," Sheeran explained to the radio group before clarifying, "I like Mexican food, but I like Tex-Mex more than I like Mexican food just because of the spices."

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO