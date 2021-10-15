CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viberate Unveils Data-Driven Top 100 Electronic Artists Of 2021

By Magnetic
magneticmag.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Mag released their Top 100 DJs list and for the second straight year, David Guetta won and there are loads of DJs nobody has ever heard of. The list beloved by some and hated by others, which has led to the rise of...

www.magneticmag.com

edm.com

How UMEK's Viberate Platform Is Putting the Artists First

Right now there are over 60,000 tracks uploaded to Spotify each day, and every artist’s new release competes with nearly 100 million others for attention. In other words: good luck getting discovered. To help artists increase their chances of standing out and to enable labels to find and sign them...
INTERNET
guitargirlmag.com

Vertigo App Unveils New Artist Lounges, Linking Eyes, Ears, and Streams

Vertigo, the social listening app, has launched Artist Lounges, virtual rooms where artists and fans can listen, interact, and bond over streaming tracks and live audio/video. These artist-driven spaces are built to give artists and their teams a place to gather fans and host unique events, from release celebrations and listening parties to new video premieres. And every time a fan listens to a track or watches content with music, it’s a paid stream.
CELL PHONES
VentureBeat

Roblox unveils electronic music festival in the metaverse

Roblox has partneed with music event promoter Insomniac to create electronic music festivals for its platform. The companies plan to create the “world’s largest dance music festival, Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), to the metaverse.” That’s a pretty ambitious statement, but with 43 million daily active users, Roblox is a pretty good contender for the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One.
MUSIC
Person
Calvin Harris
Person
Tiësto
Person
David Guetta
Person
Dj Snake
Person
Marshmello
Person
Alan Walker
Person
Skrillex
Person
Martin Garrix
magneticmag.com

Album Review: RÜFÜS DU SOL - Surrender

There have been few success stories in dance music like RÜFÜS DU SOL over the past five years. The Australian trio has grown from a band with a very strong following in Australia to now an act that headlines festivals around the world and can sell out multiple nights at small stadiums. Things really began to ascend with their early 2016 album Bloom, which subsequently saw them tour furiously around the world. Then SOLACE arrived in 2018, propelling them to bigger shows. Now almost exactly three years since SOLACE, they have released their fourth album Surrender.
MUSIC
Variety

Ed Sheeran Previews Each Song on His New Album With 14 YouTube Shorts

Ed Sheeran has given fans a preview of each song on his forthcoming album, “=” (Equals) via 14 YouTube Shorts ahead of its official release this Friday. According to the announcement, the 14 Shorts “encapsulate the very personal journey of Sheeran’s album – four-years-in-the-making – with each one bringing to life the intimate and everyday moments that are reflected in the songs. From stepping into an ice bath in ‘Shivers,’ to having a solo dance party in ‘Be Right Now,’ to taking an outdoor shower in ‘Stop The Rain,’ playing a mini ukulele in ‘Sandman,’ and simply hanging out with his...
MUSIC
djmag.com

Electronic music album made using black hole data set for release

An electronic music album made using black hole data will be released later this year. Titled 'Mikromedas AdS/CFT 001', the album is the work of Dr Valery Vermeulen, an electronic musician, physicist and mathematician, who is also a guest professor at Ghent's KASK & Conservatorium School of Arts and Master ArtScience Den Hague.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

In Conversation: Zanias [Fleisch]

Zanias is a producer, singer, performer, DJ, visual artist, and sole custodian of Fleisch Records. Born in Australia and raised in Southeast Asia, she first became involved in music while studying archaeology in London, as half of the duo Linea Aspera with Ryan Ambridge. Since 2013 she has been based in Berlin, where she collaborated with Sid Lamar under the name Keluar and co-founded the Fleisch collective, which eventually transmuted into the platform now known as Fleisch Records. Sound is her psycho-spiritual catharsis, expressed through an intense and ethereal vocal performance, evocative melodies, and heavy rhythmic components, designed to move both the body and the mind.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Driven#Viberate Unveils Data
magneticmag.com

DJs For Climate Action & Greenpeace Announce New 37-Track Charity Compilation

DJs For Climate Action & Greenpeace are readying a new compilation curated by Matt Black & Nicola Cruz. The 37 track digital compilation was selected from 350 submissions and a jury made up of Nicola Cruz, BLOND:ISH, Cosmo Baker and Matt Black of Coldcut. The compilation features the likes of...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Tristan Arp - Sculpturegardening

Mexico City-based artist and producer, Tristan Arp has released his new album Sculpturegardening. Embracing a slightly different sound than his 2020 LP Suggested Forms, this new project is slower and softer than some past work. That is embodied by the gentle opener “Pond In Moonlight” that sounds like being out by a body of water on a warm, beautiful, cloudless night as the moonlight flickers on the water.
HOME & GARDEN
Mashed

The Big Problem Ed Sheeran Has Eating In The US

With tons of global hits in his repertoire, Ed Sheeran never spends too much time at home in the U.K. Whether he is selling out stadiums on world tours, collaborating with Taylor Swift again, or performing at Coachella, the English singer-songwriter often finds himself in America. And when he does, he always makes sure to make a visit to Taco Bell at least once during the trip (via Audacy). "We don't get Taco Bell in England at all. Most things here you get in England," Sheeran explained to the radio group before clarifying, "I like Mexican food, but I like Tex-Mex more than I like Mexican food just because of the spices."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
HipHopDX.com

Lil Xan Busted For Flossing 2 'Fake' Richard Mille Watches

Las Vegas, NV – Lil Xan’s alleged attempt to stunt in the public eye may have blown up in his face. After the rapper recently snapped a photo for his Instagram Stories tagging noted watch designer Richard Mille and the figure “700K,” popular watchdog blog, Fake Watch Buster, promptly called out Lil Xan and his watches, calling them fake.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The 30 greatest album covers of all time, from David Bowie, ‘Aladdin Sane’ to Patti Smith, ‘Horses’

What makes an album stand the test of time? Mostly it’s the music – songs that resonate with the listener long after the final note has played out. But it also has something to do with the art that accompanies it – whether that’s a photograph, a painting, a collage or something else altogether.The album cover is arguably less valued than it once was. Moody solo shots or images of bands slouching against brick walls have become the norm (thanks Ramones), or else artists go for plain covers with their name in block letters, in the belief that simple is...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Lane 8 Announces New Album 'Reviver,' Title Track Out Now

Lane 8 has announced a new album, Reviver, which will arrive in January of 2022. He announced the news on social media, sharing a note about the process. He says this album was about trying to “reinvent himself as a producer” and to “avoid repeating himself.”. Reviver will feature the...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Kavinsky Announces New Album 'Reborn,' Single Arriving Next Month

There have been little hints of this for the past few months, but now we have a more official word. Kavinsky is back and will be releasing music soon. The French producer announced earlier today that he has a new album, Reborn, on the way and a new single will be released next month.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Magnetic Mix 166: Lindsey Herbert x Selective Response Live In Los Angeles

Magnetic brings you an exclusive recording from two of LA's hottest up-and-coming techno talents, Lindsey Herbert and Selective Response. Recorded live at Singularity on September 9th in downtown LA, the pair effortlessly weave in and out of trippy and hammering techno. Unfortunately, the recording got cut off just short of their full two hours, but the mix still highlights the perfect amalgamation of each of their respective styles.
LOS ANGELES, CA

