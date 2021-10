Potential cuts to the housing federal housing have many concerned. According to Open Secrets, housing advocates and home builders are reportedly worried that federal housing aid will be put on the chopping block as the White House and Democratic leaders consider cuts to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill in an effort to smooth its passage through Congress. The new clash over which programs in President Joe Biden’s broad economic agenda will survive comes as the home building industry spent more than $3 million on lobbying through the first half of 2021.

ADVOCACY ・ 12 DAYS AGO