The best ghost stories are ones that aren't just stories but tales of experiences that really took place. Mine is one that started with childhood and built its way up to my teen years. I grew up in a house that had been in my family for generations. My mom grew up there, her mom (My Grandmother) grew up there, and they both were married and lived in the house they grew up in. The earliest memory I have is my Grandmother living in the first-floor apartment, and my parents and I lived upstairs in what they called an "in-law" apartment because it only had one entrance and exit--off the living room; instead of two entrances/exits--one at the front and one at the back.

HALLOWEEN ・ 7 DAYS AGO