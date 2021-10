“It was an almost magical mistake.” That’s the late experimental composer and filmmaker Tony Conrad, heard via archival audio in director Todd Haynes’ new documentary. He’s describing the circumstances that brought together himself, the visual artist Walter De Maria, and the recent Welsh immigrant classical musician John Cale to back a druggy, ornery writer from the suburbs named Lou Reed in the early 1960s garage-rock group the Primitives. All they ever really produced was a novelty dance single called “The Ostrich” for a bargain record label. But this “mistake” set off a partnership that before long would lead Reed and Cale to form the Velvet Underground. None of the three slumming avant-gardists in the Primitives harbored the pop ambitions Reed did. The VU itself, also featuring guitarist Sterling Morrison and drummer Maureen Tucker as well as various temporary members, failed extravagantly at attaining any such success. But as Conrad is heard saying later in the film, in their work, “Pop dissolved high culture. That’s what Lou brought in. That came bubbling out of Long Island, melting crystalline structures—which was just what we had had in mind.”

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO