Why are the simulators and VSA demo's behind customer logins?

By scortez
netapp.com
 10 days ago

As someone that's trying to take a look at netapp, it seems silly to put these items behind restrictions like must already be a customer. Are the UIs so bad they don't want people...

community.netapp.com

netapp.com

AFF C190 Compression Poor Performance

We have an issue in our customer project, we are migrating data from DC Site (AFF C190) to DRC Site (AFF C190) using Commvault, both NetApp AFF C190 version ONTAP 9.8P3. data migrated from source to destination is 6TB and our capacity is full in the DRC then i check in the storage saving. The issue is why compression performance is very poor, we only got 1.00:1 ratio also same with Deduplication just giving 1.00:1 ratio. Inline Compression, Inline Dedupe, Compression, Dedupe, Compaction are already enabled.
netapp.com

Active IQ Unified Manager API bug ?

I try to get events from AiQ UM API with curl and I want to use multiple values for some filters. - get events with filter CURRENT_STATE=NEW|ACKNOWLEDGED. curl -X GET "https://$OCUM_SERVER_HOST/api/management-server/events?current_state=new%7Cacknowledged" -H "accept: application/json" -u $USER:$PASS. -> works perfectly. - get events with filter IMPACT.LEVEL=INCIDENT|RISK. curl -X GET "https://$OCUM_SERVER_HOST/api/management-server/events?current_state=new%7Cacknowledged&impact.level=incident%7Crisk" -H...
netapp.com

Failing over a Snapcenter Protected SQL DB VM via SRM

Can anyone help me out with hopefully a simple question?. if I have a VM with a SQL DB which is protected via SnapCenter SCSQL, then the DB volumes Snapmirror udpate is managed via SnapCenter and we have an offsite copy that is application consistent. If I want to fail...
netapp.com

ONTAP Select shutdown process for scheduled maint

We have Guest OS: Data ONTAP9.8P5, running as vm in VMware vCenter. so i came up with below, if anyone does this Please buddy check. ### ssh to anyone of of the cluster nodes ( i have 2 of them ) system node autosupport invoke -node * -type all -message...
netapp.com

NetAppDocs doesn´t run in ONTAP 9.9.1P2

I´m trying to cololect cluster data using NetAppDocs 3.7 (Latest available version) on a NetApp cluster version 9.9.1P2. Powershell starts to collect data but then displays the next error:. Write-Statistics : No se puede llamar a un método en una expresión con valor NULL. En C:\Program Files (x86)\NetApp\NetAppDocs PowerShell. Module\NetAppDocs\Public\Format-NtapClusterData.ps1:...
netapp.com

API for Disk Drive & Firmware Updates

I'm looking to automate the download and update for Disk Firmware updates. Is there an api available to grab firmware revisions and download links from?
netapp.com

Migrate/Sync data from on-prem NFS to Azure NetApp Files

I see in your blog, that CloudSync is an option suggested to move data from on-prem NFS to Azure NetApp Files , for which we have to create a Data broker in Azure Linux Host with port 443 open to connect to internet. My on-premises network is connected to Azure...
netapp.com

S3 Bucket as Config Backup

Currently I try to configure a SGRID S3 Bucket as a ONTAP Cluster Configuration Backup destination. I configured everything according to ONTAP, AWS Presign and SGRID but the backup fails. Access to the buckets via S3 Browser or Download of Files using Presigned URL works well. Has anyone in here...
