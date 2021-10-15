Why are the simulators and VSA demo's behind customer logins?

We plan to use Rubrik to back up CIFS share. it is big amount of data. Can anyone share your experience?. we are on ONTAP 9.8P5. Currently we have following concerns. 1. Since Rubrik backs up shares from appliance mount points, it will skip all open files and changed files after scanned. this is a big amount of files. is that possible to take a snapshot on NetApp, then back shares from snapshot? How can we make automation on this if possible?

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO