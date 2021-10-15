CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virgin Galactic stock craters after commercial flights are delayed

Cover picture for the articleVirgin Galactic has pushed back the start of full commercial service to the fourth quarter of next year, sending shares in the space tourism company founded by billionaire Richard Branson down sharply. The stock dropped 14% in early trading on Friday after Virgin Galactic said it was making schedule...

Related
The Independent

SpaceX Starship nears launch date after successful test of Mars-bound deep space SN20 engine, Elon Musk says

SpaceX will launch its next-generation Starship SN20 rocket next month after successfully testing its deep space Raptor Vacuum engine, Elon Musk has confirmed.The launch will be the first orbital flight for the Mars-bound craft, which is being built to transport people and cargo around the Solar System.Previous Starship prototypes have performed high-altitude flight tests from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas, but the next stage of development requires a massive Super Heavy rocket in order to propel it to orbit. The November test will see Starship SN20 launch from Starbase before separating from the booster rocket and touching down...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Bezos' Blue Origin announces plans for private space station

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday announced it wants to launch a space station that will house up to 10 people in the second half of the decade, as the race to commercialize the cosmos heats up. "Orbital Reef," described in a press statement as a mixed-use business park in space that will support microgravity research and manufacturing, is a joint venture with commercial space company Sierra Space and has the support of Boeing and Arizona State University. "For over sixty years, NASA and other space agencies have developed orbital space flight and space habitation, setting us up for commercial business to take off in this decade," said Blue Origin executive Brent Sherwood. "We will expand access, lower the cost, and provide all the services and amenities needed to normalize space flight."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

Down 13% Last Week, What’s Next For Virgin Galactic Stock

Virgin Galactic stock declined by about 13% over the last week (five trading days) and remains down by almost 18% over the last month (21 trading days). This compares to the S&P 500 which was up by almost 2% over the past week. The declines come as the company pushed back the planned start of its full commercial service to Q4 2022, marking a significant delay from the early 2022 timeline investors were expecting. The company says that it needs to make certain enhancements to its spaceplanes in order to make them safer and more robust for the long run. This will delay some key test flights that are required before commercial operations. With this news, Virgin has erased all the gains it saw since its founder Richard Branson flew to space in early July, with the stock now down by over 13% year-to-date.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is Plunging Friday

Space tourism company Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report announced that after an initial delay, it will push the beginning of its commercial flight schedule back to the fourth quarter of 2022. The news sent the stock price of Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Virgin Galactic Report 19%...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Virgin Galactic Stock Price and News: Why are SPCE shares falling?

Virgin Galactic stock drops nearly 18% in premarket. NYSE: SPCE says enhancement period to begin one month later than expected. Startrek's William Shatner heads into space this week on Blue Origin. Virgin Galactic shares are trading sharply lower in Friday's premarket after the Unity 23 test flight is rescheduled. At...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Virgin Galactic delays next crewed space launch to 2022

Virgin Galactic won't fly another crewed space mission this year after all. The company had been planning to fly members of the Italian Air Force on its VSS Unity suborbital spaceliner this fall, then take a hiatus to perform maintenance and enhancement work on Unity's carrier plane, VMS Eve. But that schedule has now changed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Moderna, Virgin Galactic, Truist and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Moderna (MRNA) – Moderna added 3.2% in premarket trading after rising 3.2% yesterday, following an FDA panel recommendation for a booster dose of its Covid-19 vaccine. The panel recommended approval of a booster for people 65 and over as well as those at high risk.
STOCKS
SpaceNews.com

Virgin Galactic postpones SpaceShipTwo flight, begins maintenance period

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Virgin Galactic will postpone a SpaceShipTwo suborbital spaceflight that had been scheduled for this month, electing to instead immediately begin an extended maintenance period for the spaceplane and its carrier aircraft that will further delay the start of commercial flights. The company said Oct. 14 that it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TravelPulse

Virgin Galactic Postpones Start of Commercial Space Travel

Billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic announced yesterday that it’s pushing back the start of its commercial space flights until the fourth quarter of 2022 and that it won’t be conducting other test flights this year. The private space exploration company said on Thursday, "commercial service is now expected to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Ars Technica

Firefly completes design of Moon mission, aiming for 2023 launch

Although Firefly Aerospace is only a few weeks removed from its first-ever launch attempt, the Texas-based space company is already making good progress toward its first mission to land on the Moon. Firefly said Monday that it has completed the "critical design review" phase of its program to develop a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
teslarati.com

Here’s how SpaceX is (probably) going to refuel Starships in space

Perhaps the single biggest mystery of SpaceX’s Starship program is how exactly the company plans to refuel the largest spacecraft ever built after they reach orbit. First revealed in September 2016 as the Interplanetary Transport System (ITS), SpaceX has radically redesigned its next-generation rocket several times over the last half-decade. Several crucial aspects have nevertheless persisted. Five years later, Starship (formerly ITS and BFR) is still a two-stage rocket powered by Raptor engines that burn a fuel-rich mixture of liquid methane (LCH4) and liquid oxygen (LOx). Despite being significantly scaled back from ITS, Starship will be about the same height (120 m or 390 ft) and is still on track to be the tallest, heaviest, and most powerful rocket ever launched by a large margin.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

