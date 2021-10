The Sacramento City Council on Tuesday will consider repealing the free parking measures the city put in place when the coronavirus pandemic struck. In spring 2020, the city stopped issuing on-street parking tickets unless it triggered a safety issue, such as a vehicle blocking a fire hydrant or driveway, city spokeswoman Jennifer Singer said. If a driver did not pay the meter or left the vehicle in the space longer than they were supposed to, for example, the city has been giving them warnings, Singer said.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO