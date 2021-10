The North Fork Grange’s 17th annual Harvest Festival was a huge success, according to member Will Shaw. “We did very well and the vendors did very well,” he said. “The weather was perfect and everyone kept their distance.” Shaw noted that the event provided a sanitizing station and face masks, which some used. He noted that this year’s event was the 17th, although it’s been going on 18 years. He said that last year, it was decided best to skip the festival in the early part of the pandemic.

NORTH FORK, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO