Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff, has predicted that Donald Trump would run for presidency again in 2024. “I don’t speak for [former] President Trump, but I do speak to him all the time, and I can tell you if I were a betting man, I would bet, I would go all in on the fact that he’s going to run,” the former Congressman told right-wing media organisation Breitbart News Network.Mr Meadows criticised the Joe Biden administration and added that Americans were not happy with the current government.“I go all over the country, and people are...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 23 HOURS AGO