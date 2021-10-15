CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Proof ‘Arthur’ is Biden’s body double

Liberal First
 10 days ago

I’m sitting here wondering if I should just go ahead make a pot of strong coffee to help me get through all the unbelievable happenings we’ve allowed to occur in our own nation. Maybe I can interest you in a personal theory of mine, if you have time to...

liberalfirst.com

mediaite.com

Fox News Contributor Boasts to Bongino That She is Unvaccinated: ‘I’m Doubling Down as a Middle Finger to Biden’s Tyranny’

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe declared her refusal to be vaccinated for the express purpose of insulting the Joe Biden administration. Boothe appeared on Unfiltered With Dan Bongino Saturday night to rail against the Biden administration’s desire to “control” and “force his opponents to submit to him.” As she slammed the administration’s advancement of vaccine mandates, she told Bongino “I’m not vaccinated,” and she proceeded to explain why.
The Atlantic

The Unfunny Transformation of Joe Biden

President Joe Biden’s long career can be measured in decades, in legislative achievements, and in Saturday Night Live impersonations: Seven different actors have played him over the years. His first send-up on the show happened in 1991, when Kevin Nealon portrayed him as a straight-faced inquisitor of Anita Hill’s sexual-harassment allegations against Clarence Thomas during the the judge’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Throughout the most recent presidential campaign, Jim Carrey and Woody Harrelson brought star wattage to the job while painting candidate Biden as, essentially, a collection of tics and catchphrases.
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
CNN

A week that could transform Joe Biden's presidency

(CNN) — Joe Biden is tantalizingly close to fulfilling what supporters see as the historic promise of his presidency in the coming days, at a critical moment for his social policy transformation at home and his hopes of reclaiming US leadership overseas. After weeks of feuding between moderate and progressive...
AFP

Biden pushes Democrats to approve spending packages this week

President Joe Biden said Monday he hopes Democrats will strike a deal on two massive spending packages this week and make America the "most advanced country in the world" again. Speaking at the start of a crucial period for his presidency and the Democratic Party's wider fortunes, Biden urged a deal on a social spending bill expected to weigh in at a little less than $2 trillion and an infrastructure bill worth $1.2 trillion. He said he wanted a deal by the end of this week, when he flies to two summits in Europe. "That's my hope," he told reporters, adding that talks on Sunday with one of the main obstacles to agreement, moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, "went well."
mediaite.com

Sen. Kennedy Tells Biden: ‘I Say This With Respect… You Just Got to Try Harder Not to Suck’

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) addressed President Joe Biden on Hannity Wednesday night and told him he needs to try harder at not sucking. After host Sean Hannity and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) expressed concern that vaccine mandates across the country would prompt an exodus of workers from various professions, the Fox News host turned to Kennedy.
