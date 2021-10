Google's YouTube ratcheted up its dispute with Roku Thursday soon after Roku posted an update for its customers on the state of their talks, which have been dragging on since late April. If the two sides fail to reach a deal by Dec. 9, both the main YouTube app and the smaller service YouTube TV will be blocked from any new Roku devices, Google said. (Existing users on existing Roku devices will still be able to access both apps.)

