Anchorage mask rule in effect after override of mayor's veto
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The governing body of Alaska’s largest city has overridden the mayor’s veto of an emergency order instituting a mask mandate...www.kinyradio.com
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The governing body of Alaska’s largest city has overridden the mayor’s veto of an emergency order instituting a mask mandate...www.kinyradio.com
It's not even legal!That time when Assemblywomen Austin Quinn-Davidson and Meg Zaletel said only the mayor could enact a mask mandate…Must Read Alaska - YesterdayGO BRONSON!!!🍀😊😘
This is illegal why do the liberals always always get to break the law with zero consequences???🤔
Comments / 18