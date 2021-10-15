CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage mask rule in effect after override of mayor's veto

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The governing body of Alaska’s largest city has overridden the mayor’s veto of an emergency order instituting a mask mandate...

Valerie Aylward
10d ago

It's not even legal!That time when Assemblywomen Austin Quinn-Davidson and Meg Zaletel said only the mayor could enact a mask mandate…Must Read Alaska - YesterdayGO BRONSON!!!🍀😊😘

United Prison States
10d ago

This is illegal why do the liberals always always get to break the law with zero consequences???🤔

#Veto#Override#Alaska Public Media#Covid 19#Public Health#Ap#The Anchorage Assembly
