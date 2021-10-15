CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers follow unlikely script to Game 5 win over Giants

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo kind of go to Treinen right there (in the seventh) to shorten...

www.dailydodgers.com

FanSided

Dodgers’ chief competition for Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer revealed

For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
MLB
Justin Turner
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
#Dodgers#Giants
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Walker Buehler shares message after Dodgers get eliminated

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: 3 players who definitely won’t be back in 2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
MLB
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Dodgers eliminated from postseason after unforgivable Mookie Betts at-bat

The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
MLB
CBS LA

Walker Buehler To Pitch As Dodgers Again Seek To Avoid Elimination

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers will turn to Walker Buehler Saturday in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, hoping he can extend their season despite pitching with one day’s less rest than is customary. Buehler will be pitching on three days rest for the second time in his five-season major league career. The other time was for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Giants, when he allowed one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two in a 7-2 victory that tied the best-of-five series at two games apiece. Los...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Reflects On Free Agency Conversations With Kiké Hernandez, Joc Pederson

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw several contributors from their 2020 World Series roster leave the organization in free agency, including most notably Kiké Hernandez and Joc Pederson, who both sought larger roles. Hernandez signed a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, while Pederson spent the first half of the season with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in July. Both players went on to thrive with their new organizations, and especially so in the postseason.
MLB
cbslocal.com

Giants To Face Dodgers In Crucial Game 4 Of NLDS

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. San Francisco has a 2-1 lead. Vern Glenn reports from Dodger Stadium ahead of Tuesday night's first pitch. (10/12/21)
MLB

