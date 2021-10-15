Dodgers follow unlikely script to Game 5 win over Giants

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
The Dodgers were facing the worst-case scenario heading into the later innings of Game 3 on Tuesday. After a strong start thanks to a 2-run shot from Corey Seager in the 1st, Los Angeles fell apart with Walker Buehler on the mound. The Braves piled on 5 runs between the...
The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lack of depth has clearly been hurting them this postseason. However, nobody saw Max Muncy going down for October in the last game of the regular season, which really upended their plans. Then again, they clearly could’ve used a fourth outfielder instead of believing Zach McKinstry...
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
The Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end on Saturday night with a loss in Game 6 of the NLCS, but Walker Buehler is not hanging his head over it. Buehler shared a positive message on Twitter after the Dodgers’ 4-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The right-hander said the team “did what we could.”
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2021 season ended with a thud. They had the highest of expectations coming into this year and, somehow, so many things went wrong. From Clayton Kershaw and Max Muncy going down right before the postseason to Trevor Bauer and Dustin May missing more than half the year to the San Francisco Giants coming out of nowhere to win 107 games, the Dodgers did their best to keep pace, but it wasn’t enough.
As a result of last night’s win, the ‘stros get to sit back and watch Atlanta and Los Angeles conclude the NLCS this weekend. Here are 10 reasons Landry Locker would like to see the Braves beat LA and send the Dodgers packing.
The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Dodgers will turn to Walker Buehler Saturday in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, hoping he can extend their season despite pitching with one day’s less rest than is customary.
Buehler will be pitching on three days rest for the second time in his five-season major league career. The other time was for Game 4 of the NLDS against the Giants, when he allowed one run and three hits in 4 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking two in a 7-2 victory that tied the best-of-five series at two games apiece.
Los...
The Los Angeles Dodgers saw several contributors from their 2020 World Series roster leave the organization in free agency, including most notably Kiké Hernandez and Joc Pederson, who both sought larger roles. Hernandez signed a two-year contract with the Boston Red Sox, while Pederson spent the first half of the season with the Chicago Cubs before being traded to the Atlanta Braves in July. Both players went on to thrive with their new organizations, and especially so in the postseason.
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. San Francisco has a 2-1 lead. Vern Glenn reports from Dodger Stadium ahead of Tuesday night's first pitch. (10/12/21)
Comments / 0