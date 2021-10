No, Gov. Gavin Newsom is not picking up your tab for your cocktails, although he probably could. Maybe even at the French Laundry, or at Carneros Inn, which he owns. Last Friday, Newsom signed bills allowing restaurant parklets and sidewalk dining to continue from now until a year after the pandemic emergency ends, whenever that might be. Senate Bill 314’s year extension from a yet-unknown-date gives restaurateurs a year from then to go through their local permitting process to keep their parklets permanently.

SONOMA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO