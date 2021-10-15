CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Friday trash collection delayed in storm-affected areas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gSIHm_0cSbVzDc00

Download map (PDF)

Weekly residential trash service for residents impacted by the severe storms that hit Thursday night and Friday morning is postponed until Wednesday, October 20. Solid Waste Management crews are unable to access some neighborhoods due to limbs and other debris blocking city streets. In addition, some trash carts were blown through the neighborhoods during the high wind event and therefore they cannot be collected.

Residents who live within the boundaries of May Ave to High Ave, and south 15th to south 59th streets whose trash was not collected today, should have their trash carts to the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday, October 20.

If your trash cart is missing, visit okcutilities.com, or call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 to order a new one.

Storm Debris Assessment Continues

Crews are still assessing the debris from the storm on Wednesday, October 13, and will expand their assessment to include the areas hit by this latest round of storms.

Until an official announcement is made, residents with fallen trees or tree limbs are asked to take them to the curb. Tree limbs should be cut into sections 10-feet long or shorter and stacked on the curb. Stack them separately from any regular bulky trash items such as furniture, appliances, or carpeting.

Commercial properties – including businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits and other organizations – are not eligible for curbside pickup by the City, and are responsible for their own debris.

Call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 for more questions and details.

Media Contact

Michelann Ooten

(405) 297-1066

Comments / 0

