AAA surveys find Kentucky drivers not moving over for emergency vehicles

 10 days ago
Ninety per cent of drivers say they slow down and move over when they encounter an emergency vehicle at the side of the road. That’s what a recent AAA survey shows.

However, Lori Weaver Hawkins of AAA Bluegrass, said another survey, this one of first responders, found that 70 per cent of them say drivers do not slow down and move over.

“When we did the survey, more that 90% of the first responders said that they’ve personally been involved in a near miss incident or felt that their life was threatened because of folks not slowing down,” Hawkins explained.

Hawkins said when the survey results were released, someone in her office had a scary story to tell.

“Our fleet supervisor was telling me yesterday he still remembers being under a vehicle trying to hook it and he heard a semi, like, hit the rumble strip and so he was like, ‘I have nowhere to go” and so, that was very scary,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said, in July, a AAA assistance fleet driver was killed in the Cincinnati area.

Hawkins said it seems like people know slowing down and moving over is the right thing to do. But they may not be aware that it is the law in all 50 states.

