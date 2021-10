Browns coach Kevin Stefanski isn't yet ruling out Nick Chubb (calf) from playing on Thursday night against the Broncos. (Jake Trotter on Twitter) "He's progressing," Stefanski said. Chubb didn't practice leading up to Week 6 and was eventually ruled out. His status for Week 7 is particularly notable with Kareem Hunt (calf) now sidelined for at least three weeks and likely headed to IR. D'Ernest Johnson would likely operate as Cleveland's early-down grinder if Chubb can't go. Demetric Felton could also see more pass-catching opportunities out of the backfield. It's a situation to monitor before waivers are processed this week.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO