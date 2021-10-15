Checking the Score: Do the Red Sox have what it takes to beat the Astros and head to the World Series?

CHICAGO — Jose Altuve does not need a champagne bath. Or a big clubhouse party Right now, the man who powers baseball’s most underrated modern dynasty just wants a hug from his wife, So that is what Altuve looks for when he gets back onto the field after a spirited, but brief and anything but over-the-top Astros clubhouse celebration.
Chris Sale was called upon for the Boston Red Sox in Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays in what was his first postseason start since the 2018 World Series. Sale did not turn back the clock with a vintage performance but rather had an outing that he sure would like to forget.
The internet never forgets. Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez has been covering the 2021 MLB playoffs by resuming his role as a studio analyst for FOX Sports. Last week, Rodriguez was analyzing the American League Division Series between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays with David Ortiz, Frank Thomas and Kevin Burkhardt. The gang was discussing a video clip from Game 1, when the Rays were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during the seventh inning of their 5-0 win.
The New York Yankees flamed out of the 2021 MLB postseason after getting wrecked by the Boston Red Sox in a 6-2 American League wild-card game loss at Fenway Park on Tuesday. The Yankees crashing and burning against their fiercest rival and despite a luxurious payroll only add fuel to an offseason that’s going to have them answering plenty of questions, including whether the team’s future would still include veteran outfielder Brett Gardner — at least until the end of the 2022 MLB season.
Carlos Correa is going to get paid. It’s just a matter of how much the two-time All-Star will be offered. Correa headlines a bumper crop of free-agent shortstops, which also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Corey Seager, Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story and New York Mets’ Javier Baez. So what will...
The Chicago White Sox were eliminated from the playoffs on Tuesday after losing Game 4 of their American League Division Series, 10-1, to the Houston Astros. The White Sox, specifically manager Tony La Russa, did not go quietly into the winter, however. Rather, La Russa made it clear that he...
Carlos Correa’s top priority is getting the Astros back to the World Series, so while the star shortstop’s free agency will be a hot topic once the season is over, Correa doesn’t want his 2021 campaign to end any time soon. However, Correa did address his pending trip to the open market while speaking with NBC Sports Chicago’s Gordon Wittenmyer, and seemed to hint that a reunion in Houston seems unlikely.
While Astros owner Jim Crane is focused on his team’s ALDS matchup with the White Sox, Crane also talked about several impending offseason topics with FOX 26’s Mark Berman, The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome (all multiple links) and other reporters Thursday. With several major names scheduled to hit free agency,...
Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
Justin Verlander may not be able to help the Houston Astros in their quest for another World Series title, but the star pitcher had some advice for the team during the first game of the ALCS. Carlos Correa helped the Houston Astros come from behind to beat the Boston Red...
Jose Altuve was targeted by Boston Red Sox fans with a profane chant during Game 3 of the ALCS at Fenway Park on Monday night. Red Sox fans could be heard chanting, “f— Altuve” during Game 3. The chants began early in the game, according to reporters in attendance. The chants continued even in the third inning after Altuve was unable to pick a throw that bounced into second while covering the bag.
The Astros and Braves both have to be coming into the World Series feeling pretty good about their Championship Series performances. Houston, facing the team that eliminated it in 2018, came back from being outscored 21-8 in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS by Boston to win three straight games. The Astros beat up on the Red Sox by a 23-3 margin in those final three to reach their third Fall Classic in five years.
HOUSTON — Rookie Luis García showed the poise of an October ace, MVP Yordan Alvarez stayed hot at the plate and the Houston Astros earned yet another trip to the World Series, beating the Boston Red Sox 5-0 Friday night in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series. The Astros...
As a result of last night’s win, the ‘stros get to sit back and watch Atlanta and Los Angeles conclude the NLCS this weekend. Here are 10 reasons Landry Locker would like to see the Braves beat LA and send the Dodgers packing.
