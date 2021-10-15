CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Parson attacks reporter who discovered teachers' personal data on state website

By the Editorial Board
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri Gov. Mike Parson and state Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven have blatantly mischaracterized the circumstances under which a Post-Dispatch reporter discovered teachers’ Social Security numbers embedded on a state public-education website. Clearly embarrassed by the fact that the state government had jeopardized sensitive information of perhaps 100,000 teachers, Parson and Vandeven...

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Website flaw exposes data of 100,000 teachers; MoDOT seeks funding for raises

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch exposed a major flaw in the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website that made 100,000 teachers’ Social Security numbers publicly available to the keen eye. The newspaper published a story about the vulnerability after it had informed the state and the department had removed the exposed data. Gov. Mike Parson responded to the story by promising to take legal action against the publication, calling the reporter a “hacker.” Cybersecurity experts have since weighed in, saying that because the data was publicly viewable in the site’s source code, the reporter’s actions did not constitute hacking. At another state agency, the Missouri Department of Transportation, officials want more capital to help give raises and make new hires. The department has requested $70 million from the state, citing the need to bolster its workforce ahead of future construction projects. At the same time in the private sector, farm equipment manufacturer Deere & Co. is fighting its own workforce trouble. About 10,000 union workers at Deere plants across the country went on strike Thursday, marking the latest in a wave of recent work stoppages by unions across multiple industries that some have deemed “Striketober.”
FOX2now.com

Gov. Parson on data breach

SLPS offers $750 bonus for vaccinated staff ahead of Friday's vaccine deadline. Police arrest four men in connection to string of recent gas station car thefts. Volunteers to visit College Hill neighborhood for Operation Clean Sweep. Do it yourself COVID tests are on store shelves; How accurate are they?. St....
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri teachers' personal information was vulnerable on state website in security flaw exposed by St. Louis newspaper

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The personal information of teachers across Missouri was stored on the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), leaving it vulnerable, according to Governor Mike Parson and reporters at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch who discovered the security flaw. The vulnerability was first discovered this week...
MISSOURI STATE
