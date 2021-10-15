The Top Ten Trees On Columbia’s Campus

Columbia often leaves students full of unanswered questions. Sometimes, I try to theorize the history of seemingly out-of-place buildings as I make my way to my next class with three minutes left before I am officially late. Other times, I sit in a lounge or library and wonder if a Columbia system has problematic origins (as the result of being, you know, a 267-year-old institution with many sins). In both cases, I have been left with a litany of questions to Google or investigate alone during my valuable study time. Why do I investigate or Google alone? Sometimes the questions are so trivial that I have been too afraid to ask, but as a result, I have gained so much valuable insight. With this golden goblet of knowledge, I figured that I am now qualified to answer the top three questions you have about Columbia or its campus but have been too afraid to ask.

COLLEGES ・ 12 HOURS AGO