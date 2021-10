NORTHBOROUGH — Last season, the name Lamburn was common among the top finishers for the Algonquin boys cross country team. This season, not much has changed aside from the fact that it's now a new Lamburn leading the charge for the Maroon & Gold. After older brother Will Lamburn graduated last spring, sophomore Joe Lamburn is having a breakout season and is continuing the Lamburn cross country legacy at Algonquin.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO