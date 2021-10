Ranu Jung has been named the founding executive director of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research (I³R). She will begin in December. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Jung to the University of Arkansas,” said Charles Robinson, interim chancellor. “The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research will propel the University of Arkansas as a global leader in discovery and applied innovation, and Dr. Jung is the ideal leader to help take us there. She is a world-renowned researcher and visionary.”

