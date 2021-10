Accenture and Avanade have been jointly named a Leader in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for Microsoft Dynamics 365 2021 report. Accenture and Avanade rated highly in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability. According to Everest Group, Accenture and Avanade are differentiated in its ability to deliver end-to-end industry and business transformation with Microsoft Dynamics 365. This is particularly true in the banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing and retail industries and across finance, supply chain, sales, service, marketing and human resource functions.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO