Robbers Who Threatened People With Ax & Machete In Castle Rock Hardware Store At Large

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to catch two people who robbed two different hardware stores in Colorado. On Friday they released surveillance images showing what appear to be two men inside one of the stores. The two offenders threatened people with a machete and an axe in the midst of that crime.

The first hardware store robbery took place in Greenwood Village. The second happened on Wednesday in Castle Rock and police released the photos from that one on Friday morning. The men got away with tools valued at more than $2,000.

The Castle Rock robbery happened at 10:15 a.m. and the robbers got away in a stolen pickup truck. That truck has since been recovered but so far there’s no sign of the robbers.

No one was hurt when the robbers threatened both employees and customers inside the store with the weapons.

Anyone who recognizes the robbers or who can help police in any way with their investigation is asked to call Castle Rock police Detective deLumeau at 720-733-6085 or via email at sdelumeau@crgov.com.