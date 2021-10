Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. What Pete Buttigieg reveals about paternity leave in America. Brace yourself, because what I’m going to say next may shock you. Here we go: an American man adopted newborn twins and then had the audacity to take some time off work to look after them! No, I can’t believe it either. No self-respecting, red-blooded man should be spending time with his tiny babies. He should be in the office, missing those early months, so he can focus on what’s really important. Forget bonding with your vulnerable newborns, there are urgent emails to be sent.

