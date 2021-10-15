CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCHS 10 Year Homecoming Jamboree

By Ashlee Davis
kicks96news.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeake Central invites you to to reserve a Jamboree/Tailgating...

www.kicks96news.com

oucampus.org

Homecoming Week

Last year due to COVID-19, Homecoming at Ottawa University was not even hosted. However, this year’s Homecoming will look different from any year before. A new tradition that is being started this year for Homecoming is a spirit dress-up week, which is traditionally only seen in high schools. This goes along with Homecoming’s theme: “The Wizard of Oz.” Monday is “Oz the Great & Powerful,” where students are encouraged to wear green and bling. Tuesday is “Twister Day,” which is “wacky tacky” day. Wednesday’s title is “There’s a STORMcoming,” which involves students of each class wearing a different color. Thursday's theme is “Lions & Tigers & Bears… OH MY!” that asks for students to dress like an animal. To end the spirit week, students are encouraged to wear their traditional Black & Gold.
OTTAWA, KS
lincolnjournal.com

LCHS boys soccer squad tops Mingo Central on senior night

HAMLIN — The Lincoln County boys soccer squad secured the season sweep over Mingo Central on Thursday night at Lions Club Field as they jumped ahead early and never looked back to come away with the 4-1 win. Head coach Duane Estep’s club was celebrating senior night as a good...
SOCCER
northcountynews.org

Homecoming royalty

KING AND QUEEN–Crowned on Saturday night as this year’s Red Bud High School Homecoming king and queen were Easton Lucht and Chloe Wild. Easton is the son of Dave and Cari Lucht. Chloe is the daughter of Bartt and Lacey Wild. For more homecoming pictures, turn to Page 6A.
HIGH SCHOOL
WTVQ

Pumpkin Jamboree held at Eckert’s Orchard

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ) – Eckert’s Orchard of Versailles is closing out it’s Fall season with a Pumpkin Jamboree. The Fall season is the busiest time of the year for Eckert’s. With the last two weeks setting records at the orchard. On top of the usual apple and pumpkin picking that Eckert’s is known for, weekend bonfires, camel rides, and corn mazes are a few other potential activities at the farm.
VERSAILLES, KY
hamburgreporter.com

Sidney band wins at SWI Band Jamboree

The Clarinda’s Band Jamboree made its return after two years of cancellations. The event brings together 45 bands from Iowa, Missouri, and Nebraska. In the high school Class 1 A category, following Sidney, Tri- Center High School won second place and Lenox won third place. The competition is co-sponsored by...
CLARINDA, IA
chelseaupdate.com

Beach Middle School XC Teams Compete in Mega Jamboree Invitational

(Chelsea Update would like to thank Loren Thorburn for the information in this story.) On Saturday, Oct. 16, the Chelsea Beach Middle School cross country teams ran at the Mega Jamboree Invitational held at Huron Meadows Metropark on a nice cool fall morning. There were a number of medal winners...
CHELSEA, MI
lapeerlightning.com

Girls Middle School Cross Country finishes 4th place at League Jamboree

The girls middle school cross country team had an outstanding race today in town at the CFI campus during the League Championship race. Out of the 15 team field, the girls ran to a 4th place finish. Earning medalist honors were Maddie Helgemo (14) and Sophia Herrera (21). The other 3 girls scoring for the Lightning were Ella Stepke (40), Karlee Herr (42) and Erin King (50). The team competes Thursday at RW in the LHS Halloween Invite. They race at 4:15.
kicks96news.com

Selman Crowned ECCC Homecoming Queen

Sophomore Kiersten Selman (second from left) of Madison (formerly of Decatur) was crowned Homecoming Queen at East Central Community College during ceremonies held Thursday, Oct. 14, at Bailey Stadium. Selman received her crown from President Dr. Brent Gregory (left) during halftime of the Warriors’ game vs. Copiah-Lincoln Community College. Serving...
SPORTS
KHBS

University of Arkansas homecoming parade, celebrating 150 years

It’s homecoming weekend at the University of Arkansas and Razorback fans showed off their pride at the homecoming parade tonight. “Everyone’s happy, everyone’s cheering, everyone wants to go see those hogs win. Homecoming weekend is the best weekend in Fayetteville,” Chancellor Shephard, University of Arkansas student said. “Homecoming is pretty...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
acuoptimist.com

Annual homecoming carnival makes a comeback after last year’s cancellation

The Homecoming Carnival is back and will take place Friday, Oct. 15 from 5-8 p.m. on the Hardin Administration Building lawn and part of Campus Court. The event will be open to the ACU community and admission is free, however, inflatables will require wristbands, which will be $5 and can be purchased at the event.
ABILENE, TX
etenlightener.com

Knoxville College Homecomings over the years

Knoxville College celebrates its 96th homecoming this weekend! Learn more about the history of Knoxville College homecoming celebrations and the events going on this weekend in this week’s newsletter. – https://mailchi.mp/beckcenter/its-homecoming-time.
krcgtv.com

Homecoming returns to Columbia College after pandemic cancelled festivities last year

COLUMBIA — Homecoming festivities were back Friday for Columbia College after the pandemic canceled last year’s events. Columbia College administrators welcomed students, alumni, families and friends back to the main campus for a homecoming celebration this weekend. The Columbia College Inaugural Homecoming Festival offers fun for the whole family. The...
CORONAVIRUS
kicks96news.com

Family Fall Festival at West Carthage Baptist Church

West Carthage Baptist Church located at 810 Hwy 16 West will host their Family Fall Festival on Wednesday October 27th from 6pm-7:30pm. There will be games, snacks, candy, door prizes, and a costume contest for kids. A dinner of hotdog, chips, cookie, and drink will be provided.
FESTIVAL
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Girls’ Cross Country Fourth at Third Red Jamboree

The Dexter girls’ cross country team came home with a fourth place finish a the third SEC Red jamboree of the season Thursday. The Dreadnaughts finished with 101 points in the race won by Pioneer with 28. Saline was second with 51 and Bedford third with 98. Amanda McGill finished...
DEXTER, MI
kicks96news.com

Pleasant Hill Church of God: Trunk or Treat & Fall Festival

Pleasant Hill Church of God is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Sunday October 31st at 5pm as well as a Family Fall Festival on Sunday November 7th at 3pm. The Trunk or Treat event will be trick or treating for kids. At the Family Fall Festival there will be games, treats, prizes, cake walk, chili cook off, a fundraiser jail game, and a big hayride at the end.
FESTIVAL
royalpurplenews.com

In-person celebrations to return for this year’s homecoming

Starting Monday, Oct. 25, students are encouraged to participate in the traditional homecoming activities made possible by the year-long preparations from the homecoming committee. With the collaboration of 14 students, including Homecoming Chair Will Heinz and Vice Chair Mary Domich, the Warhawk pride is expected to be at an all-time...
theportlandbeacon.com

St. Patrick Cross Country successful at CMAC Cross Country Jamboree

The Portland St. Patrick cross country team enjoyed a successful meet at the final CMAC cross country jamboree Wednesday 10/17/21. Laynie Meredith finished in 6th place earning 1st team all-league, she also set a new school record with a time of 20:36 lowering her previous record by 36 seconds. Cozie Brown finished in 14 th place earning 2nd team all-league honors with a time of 21:24 and lowering her season record by 52 seconds. Olivia Pung lowered her PR by 16 seconds finishing with a time of 24:09 and Arianna FoxElster lowered her PR by 39 seconds.
SPORTS

