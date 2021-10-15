LCHS 10 Year Homecoming Jamboree

Last year due to COVID-19, Homecoming at Ottawa University was not even hosted. However, this year’s Homecoming will look different from any year before. A new tradition that is being started this year for Homecoming is a spirit dress-up week, which is traditionally only seen in high schools. This goes along with Homecoming’s theme: “The Wizard of Oz.” Monday is “Oz the Great & Powerful,” where students are encouraged to wear green and bling. Tuesday is “Twister Day,” which is “wacky tacky” day. Wednesday’s title is “There’s a STORMcoming,” which involves students of each class wearing a different color. Thursday's theme is “Lions & Tigers & Bears… OH MY!” that asks for students to dress like an animal. To end the spirit week, students are encouraged to wear their traditional Black & Gold.

OTTAWA, KS ・ 11 DAYS AGO