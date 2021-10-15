The FDA Modernization Act of 2021 Aims to Use Alternatives to Animal Testing

Clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccine efficacy has led to the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, Comirnaty. Genetic variants of SARS-CoV-2 have emerged worldwide. Within the United States, these variants are tracked and classified into categories based on genetic sequencing, laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations.1 The SARS-CoV-2 Interagency Group—established by the US Department of Health and Human Services to improve coordination between the CDC, FDA, National Institutes of Health, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, and the Department of Defense—has classified and is monitoring variants currently circulating in the United States into 3 groups: variants of interest, variants of concern, and variants of high consequence (Table 1).1 Variants of interest include Eto, Iota, Kappa, and a currently unnamed variant, whereas Alpha, Beta, Delta, and Gamma are variants of concern. No strains of SARS-CoV-2 have been deemed "variants of high consequence" at this time.1 Data from September 11, 2021, indicate that the highly transmissible Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 is now responsible for the majority of COVID-19 cases in the United States (98.6%-100%).2.

