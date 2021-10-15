CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon Stone comments on Jonah Hill's appearance after he begged fans to stop

Lebanon-Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an Instagram post on Wednesday, the...

lebanon-express.com

E! News

Why Jonah Hill Doesn't Want Fans to "Comment" On His Body

Jonah Hill has a message for his Instagram followers. The Wolf of Wall Street actor is known for sharing fun and lighthearted content on social media. However, he switched things up on Wednesday, Oct. 13 to remind his fans that words have power. More specifically, the 37-year-old star took to Instagram to ask if people could stop pointing out his appearance—no matter if their intention is to be positive.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jonah Hill shares that he’s uncomfortable with all comments about his body: ‘Good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful’

Jonah Hill has a message for everyone commenting on his body. The Wolf of Wall Street star took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to post a note to his followers, which reads, “I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body [heart emoji] good or bad I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and it doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jonah Hill Asks Fans to Stop Talking About His Body: 'It's Not Helpful and Doesn't Feel Good'

The actor, who has been scrutinized in the media and on social media for years over his physique, received support from celebrities and fans for his body positive message. It's finally becoming more commonplace for people to stand up and say that we shouldn't be talking about women's bodies, no matter what they might look like or how we might feel about them.
CELEBRITIES
Jonah Hill
Sharon Stone
KGUN 9

Jonah Hill asks Instagram followers not to comment on his body

Actor Jonah Hill on Thursday took to Instagram to ask that his followers and fans not comment on his body. "I know you mean well, but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," Hill wrote in a message posted to his Instagram grid. "Good or bad, I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."
CELEBRITIES
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Jonah Hill Would Like You to Stop Commenting on His Body, "Good or Bad"

Like most of us, Jonah Hill’s weight has fluctuated over the years. But unlike most of us, his body has been the subject of plenty of unfair scrutiny and commentary from strangers on the internet. As you might imagine, that’s gotten a bit tiresome, and on Wednesday, the actor posted a message to his Instagram asking fans to stop commenting on his physique — even if they’re trying to compliment him.
CELEBRITIES
stljewishlight.org

Thank you, Jonah Hill, for setting the record straight on body image comments

One of the worst things about looks is that they are the first thing people see. Sometimes, the only thing they see. Before our mouths can even open and apply context, a preliminary grade and overall look grade is applied to us. For better or worse, this happens every day, all day. For Jewish actor Jonah Hill, they are unnecessary and should be kept locked away inside our minds.
CELEBRITIES
