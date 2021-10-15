CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will have hearing with Department of Player Safety

By Josh Erickson
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZeuFx_0cSbBGE500
Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will have a Department of Player Safety hearing Friday for roughing the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Mathieu Joseph, the league announced.

The play originated with Joseph making a controversial hit on Larkin into the boards, which caused Larkin to fall. Larkin’s hearing generates from when he got back up from the fall, immediately punching an unsuspecting Joseph, who fell to the ice.

Referees assessed Joseph a roughing penalty on the play, while Larkin was assessed a match penalty and removed from the game. He finished the night with a goal and a +3 rating. It was an unexpectedly chaotic home opener for the Red Wings, who fell 7-6 to the Lightning in overtime after entering the last 10 minutes of the third period with a 6-3 lead.

MLive.com’s Ansar Khan reports that Larkin made a brief appearance at the Red Wings’ practice Friday morning, but promptly left the ice. It’s unclear whether this has to do with the timing of the hearing or if Larkin suffered any injury on the play.

