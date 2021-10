The Hindu holiday (also called Vijay Dashami) celebrates the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana, who abducted Lord Ram’s wife, Sita. This year, Dussehra falls on Oct. 15, 2021. Dussehra honors not just Lord Ram defeating Ravana and rescuing Sita, but also the overall triumph of good, light, and truth over evil, darkness, and dishonesty. The holiday is often marked with the burning of effigies of Ravana, showing not just his defeat, but also the light and warmth that comes when we conquer evils, vices, and negativity in our own everyday lives.

