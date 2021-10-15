CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China, Russia developing new weapons alliance to corner US: Report

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], October 15 (ANI): In an attempt to corner the US, as a part of a global strategy to counter the hegemony of the only super-power, China and Russia are now developing a new bioweapons alliance, reported The Times of Israel. Moscow and Beijing are developing a deeper...

