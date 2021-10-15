Halloween Kills Director Reveals Bob Odenkirk's Secret Cameo

Ever since hitting our television screens a few years ago, “Better Call Saul” has built up an impressive fan base. “Better Call Saul” is a spinoff series of “Breaking Bad,” which ended its five-season run back in 2013. The show follows the musings of crooked lawyer Jimmy McGill, also known as “Saul Goodman” to “Breaking Bad” fans. Superstar actor Bob Odenkirk plays the titular character, Saul Goodman, in the prequel series. Odenkirk is terrific in “Better Call Saul” which follows the simple and humble McGill turn into the arrogant and always-plotting Goodman. Another reason for the show’s great success is the work of actor Michael McKean, who plays Chuck McGill. The older brother to Jimmy, Chuck McGill is a highly successful attorney also with disdain for his brother’s tendency to bend the rules. The chemistry between Odenkirk and McKean is also tremendous — almost as if they were actually brothers.

