Aerospace & Defense

Davis-Monthan Airmen take part in ‘Rally in the Rockies 2021’

aerotechnews.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., based 354th Fighter Squadron‘s “Bulldogs” recently deployed to Peterson AFB, Colo., for Rally in the Rockies 2021. Rally in the Rockies is an Agile Combat Employment focused exercise, that ran Sept. 13-17, 2021. During this exercise, small units of maintainers, pilots and aircraft...

www.aerotechnews.com

aerotechnews.com

Army’s opens ‘Dragon’s Lair’ to all military services

The U.S. Army soldier innovation program dubbed “Dragon’s Lair” is set to open to U.S. service members across all services and units. Last November, the Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps at Fort Bragg, N.C., initiated the Dragon’s Lair program, a “Shark Tank”-style competition in which soldiers from across the Army pitched their innovations to a panel of civilian tech experts and military leaders.
FORT BRAGG, NC
recordgazette.net

The Airmen and the President

The B-25 When you visit the air museum at the former March Air Force Base near Riverside, you enter by walking a long path toward the main buildings. Lining the path are several famous Air Force aircraft. The one closest to the entrance is a large twin-engine propeller driven design with high twin tails.
RIVERSIDE, CA
aerotechnews.com

944th Fighter Wing congratulates lieutenant colonel promotes

Congratulations to the following 944th Fighter Wing, Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Airmen who have been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel as part of the CY21 U.S. Air Force Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Promotion Selection Board. Lieutenant Colonel is the second Field-Grade Officer rank in the United States Air Force....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Women in Aviation inspire future aviators

Women in Aviation International’s annual Girls in Aviation Day event in Mesa, Ariz., Sept. 25, 2021, included Airmen from Davis-Monthan’s 55th Electronic Combat Group and 354th Fighter Squadron. The annual event is held in multiple locations across the country and introduces girls ages 8-17 to career fields in aviation and...
MESA, AZ
aerotechnews.com

DM Airmen complete Tier 1 of their MCA training

Airmen from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., recently completed Tier 1 the of multi-capable Airmen training Course. The training which was completed on Sept. 17, 2021, taught the Airmen to perform tasks directly related to surviving, communicating, and sustaining a small forward operating base or a main operating base in a peer or near-peer threat type of environment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
9NEWS

Tuskegee Airmen honored with Central 70 Project signage

DENVER — New signs along Interstate 70 in Denver will serve as permanent reminders of the sacrifices the Tuskegee Airmen made protecting our country and the equality for which they fought. On Thursday, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) unveiled new, permanent sign structures commemorating the Tuskegee Airmen at the...
DENVER, CO
Dayton Daily News

Admiral visits Wright-Patt clinic to thank Airmen

88th Medical Group delivered vaccines to Defense Logistics Agency personnel. Rear Adm. Kristen Fabry visited Wright-Patterson Medical Center on Oct. 1 to thank the 88th Medical Group Airmen who provided active duty and civilians at Defense Supply Center Columbus with the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year. The Defense Logistics Agency...
COLUMBUS, OH
aerotechnews.com

On this Date

Oct. 23, 1952: The Hughes XH-17 “Flying Crane” made its first flight. The giant helicopter was tested in Culver City, Calif., over a three-year period. The Flying Crane was the first helicopter project for the helicopter division of Hughes Aircraft Company. The XH-17, which had a two-bladed main rotor system with a diameter of 134 feet, still holds the world record for flying with the largest rotor system. It was capable of flying at a gross weight of more than 50,000 pounds, but proved too inefficient and cumbersome to be mass-produced beyond the prototype unit. The XH-17 was a heavy-lift rotorcraft that was designed to lift loads in excess of 15 metric tons. To speed construction, parts of the XH-17 were scavenged from other aircraft. The front wheels came from a North American B-25 Mitchell and the rear wheels from a Douglas C-54 Skymaster. The fuel tank was a bomb bay-mounted unit from a Boeing B-29 Superfortress. The cockpit was from a Waco CG-15 military glider and the tail rotor from a Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw was used for yaw control.
CULVER CITY, CA
aerotechnews.com

Unique honor flight celebrates female veterans

Girl power took on an entirely new meaning recently when 93 female veterans whose service spanned from World War II to the Korean War and the Vietnam War flew to Washington, D. C., for Operation HerStory, the first all-woman Honor Flight out of Illinois. More than 200 volunteers from Chicago...
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Marines acquires two more MQ-9A Reapers

The U.S. Marine Corps has taken ownership of two previously leased MQ-9A Reaper Block 5 unmanned air vehicles. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems completed the transfer of the two Reapers on Oct. 15, 2021. The aircraft has been operated by the Marine Corps since 2018 under a Company Owned/Company Operated lease...
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

11th ACR conducts UAV training

From Oct. 11 to 15, 2021, Troopers assigned to the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducted Unmanned Aerial Vehicle training under the direction of the Regimental Operations Shop. This training enables Troopers to become certified UAV operators during Decisive Action Rotations. UAV-trained Troopers can be used to gain battlefield intelligence, target...
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Radio personality Robin Quivers is also Air Force veteran

Robin Quivers is best known for being Howard Stern’s radio sidekick. But besides being a radio personality, Quivers is an author, actor, racecar driver, philanthropist, nurse — and an Air Force veteran. Quivers was born Aug. 8, 1952, in Pikesville, Md. Her mother was a homemaker and her father was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

Contracts Briefs

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $120,766,929 fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a ground-based, deployable electronic warfare capability to reversibly deny satellite communications, early warning, and propaganda. This contract provides for the upgrades of 16 Counter Communications Block 10.2 fielded systems which currently operate at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and classified deployed locations outside the continental U.S. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 Space Force procurement funding in the amount of $25,766,547 is being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-0001).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Marines close 10th rotation through Australia’s Top End

The 2021 Marine Rotational Force — Darwin has departed from the Northern Territory, bringing to a close the 10th rotation of U.S. Marines through Australia’s Top End. This year’s rotation coincided with the 70th anniversary of the Australia, New Zealand, and United States (ANZUS) treaty and was made special by visits from the Prime Minister, Chief of the Defence Force, and U.S. Consul General.
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

U.S. Navy MQ-4C Tritons complete first deployment to Japan

Two U.S. Navy MQ-4C Triton unmanned aircraft systems have returned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, following a deployment to NAF Misawa. The deployment of VUP-19 and their two MQ-4C Triton to Japan helped to develop the concept of operations, including expeditionary basing, and fleet learning associated with high-altitude, long-endurance systems operations in the maritime domain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
aerotechnews.com

BAE Systems’ and SNC’s open architecture sigint technology selected for U.S. Air Force program

The BAE Sytems-Sierra Nevada Corporation team has received a contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide a prototype design for the next-generation open architecture signals intelligence technology under its Global High-altitude Open-system Sensor Technology program. The award continues BAE Systems, Inc.’s development efforts to provide full-spectrum awareness and actionable...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

