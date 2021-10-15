Davis-Monthan Airmen take part in ‘Rally in the Rockies 2021’

L3 Harris Technologies Inc., Melbourne, Fla., has been awarded a $120,766,929 fixed-price incentive-firm contract for a ground-based, deployable electronic warfare capability to reversibly deny satellite communications, early warning, and propaganda. This contract provides for the upgrades of 16 Counter Communications Block 10.2 fielded systems which currently operate at Peterson Space Force Base, Colo., Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., and classified deployed locations outside the continental U.S. Work will be performed in Melbourne, Fla., and is expected to be completed by Feb. 28, 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition in which two offers were received. Fiscal 2021 Space Force procurement funding in the amount of $25,766,547 is being obligated at the time of award. Space Systems Command, Los Angeles Air Force Base, El Segundo, Calif., is the contracting activity (FA8819-22-C-0001).
