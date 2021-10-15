CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ultimate 6 for $60 Wine Deal

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Farrell from Haskell’s has been offering 6 wines for $60 deals and they have been...

Food Beast

Red Lobster Makes 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' Available Every Day for a Limited Time

Red Lobster's 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' is an event. Not even just for shrimp lovers, this occasion was momentous every time the promotion popped up. Endless shrimp wasn't just a catchy name for the activation. No, friends, when Red Lobster made it so, it's made sure that folks really do get as much shrimp as they can handle. The only catch with 'Ultimate Endless Shrimp' was that it was only on Mondays during the duration of the promotion.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Markus Wine Co.

Markus Wine Co. was launched from Lodi's first boutique winery, Borra Vineyards. Swiss-born winemaker and owner Markus Niggli selects from wisely-planted ancient vines and newly-planted unusual offerings throughout the Lodi region to craft small-production bottlings in our warehouse winery located in Victor, California, 3 miles east of Lodi.
FOOD & DRINKS
cbslocal.com

Wicked Wine Stroll

Do you like vino? Do you like to shop? Lori Wallace is in Lodi at the Wicked Wine Stroll. See how you can sip and shop in Lodi this weekend!
SHOPPING
#Wine#Pinot Grigio#Malbec#Cantina#Cdr#Food Drink#Haskell
morgancountypress.com

Here’s to the wine

Sierrah Miller, left, and Shannan Miller raised their glasses, Saturday, Oct. 9, to toast the “wine” part of Wine Stroll in the Park in Legion Memorial Park in Stover. (photo by Patrik Andrews-Ryan)
STOVER, MO
Wenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2021 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Double Gold Medal status to these wines. 2017 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Red Mountain, $55 (191 cases) Judges’ notes: Jason Morin has earned three Platinum medals from Wine Press Northwest magazine in the past two years. One of...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
luxuryrealestate.com

Wine Country Modern Lifestyle

Rarely does an opportunity present itself to acquire a property such as this! Custom-built in St. David's Estates 69 Kenmir Ave offers stunning treetop views while nestled amongst Niagara's elite real estate. Effortlessly conveying a simplistic aesthetic this impressive property is loaded with impeccable design, luxurious materials, and techy conveniences you won't want to live without! Constructed over three levels this property has an abundance of natural light and a clever floor plan.
HOME & GARDEN
TrendHunter.com

Effervescent Wine Preservers

Sparkling wine, champagne or Prosecco need to be consumed quite soon after the bottle has been opened, but the Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System is intended to help change this. The unit works by being placed overtop of a bottle of effervescent wine and will allow it to be accessed without having to formally uncork it. This enables single glasses of wine to be enjoyed at leisure for up to two weeks with the same level of carbonation throughout.
DRINKS
vinepair.com

Wine 101: Orange Wine

This episode of “Wine 101” is sponsored by E. & J. Gallo Winery. At Gallo, we exist to serve enjoyment in moments that matter. The hallmark of our company has always been an unwavering commitment to making quality wine and spirits, Whether it’s getting Barefoot and having a great time, making every day sparkle with La Marca Prosecco, or continuing our legacy with Louis Martini in Napa, we want to welcome new friends to wine and share in all of life’s moments.
DRINKS
Martha's Vineyard Times

Fall Wine: A Field Guide

By late August, our rituals of summer drinking — high SPFs and low ABVs—have begun to unravel. Our susceptibility to festive millennial branding, at least in the context of canned rosé and hard cider, does (thank God) appear to have a limit. So when fall rolls around, most of us...
DRINKS
susquehannastyle.com

3 Recipes That Call for Wine

Comfort food at its best, this meaty sauce starts with a jar of your favorite marinara and can be customized in a variety of ways. Make it a meal with your favorite pasta and pair with Parmesan Garlic Bread and The Easiest Arugula Salad. Holiday Sangria. Perfect for casual fall...
RECIPES
fwtx.com

The Ultimate Fort Worthian’s Guide to Wine and Spirits

Just as Fort Worth’s food culture has grown to epic proportions over the past several years, so has our city’s appetite for a good drink. And by good drink we mean something made or picked by hand, by people we know, whether it’s our favorite bartender or sommelier. There’s a time and a place for a glass of merlot or a Jack and Coke, but Fort Worth’s thirst for next-level drinking continues to be seemingly unquenchable.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Guardian

A taste for Hungarian wine

Vesztergombi Szekszárdi Bikavér 2016 (£16, bestofhungary.co.uk) This week’s wine choices come from a relatively small but exciting wine scene in a European country run by a corrupt, instinctively illiberal government, led by a cynical populist who conspicuously fails to condemn the mob of terrifyingly violent, irredeemably racist football fans that follow the national football team. No, I’m not writing about the latest fine sparkling releases from southern England. It is, rather, the increasingly excellent bottles emerging from Hungary that are reminding me we should try to avoid conflating a country – and everything and everyone found there – with its rulers. I’ll start with an example of Hungary’s most famous red wine style, bull’s blood, which was once a slightly rough and ready, bargain choice in British supermarkets. It’s largely been replaced in the years since the fall of the Berlin Wall by options from the Australia and the Americas, but many of the style’s modern iterations are considerably more stylish and elegant than their 1980s equivalents, not least the Vesztergombi family’s delectably supple, polished example.
DRINKS
hometownstations.com

Whiskey Wine & Roses

Established in late 2018, we are a family owned business that specializes in local, regional and imported wines. Additionally, we are proud to offer a variety of mixed drinks, over 20 craft beers and in excess of 80 different bourbons. If interested in food options we make a large variety...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Wooden Wine Boxes

BOXT is a first-of-its-kind wine club and it's centered on creating luxurious, sustainable and convenient experiences by delivering products directly to consumers' doorsteps in eco-friendly packaging. The brand's sustainably sourced 100% wood compostable BOXT helps to reduce packaging weight and waste and it's said to provide 10 times the carbon efficiency of a bottle.
DRINKS
fox2detroit.com

Wine Wednesday: Gratsi boxed wine

Gratsi is a new, Mediterranean-inspired boxed wine brand on the mission to bring high-quality, affordable wine directly to your door. The boxed wine format stays fresh for up to thirty days after opening. Each Gratsi box contains the equivalent of four full sized bottles of wine for only $35. https://www.gratsi.com/
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Non-Alcoholic Red Wines

Sommelier-owned non-alcohol wine company Sovi Wine Co. recently launched its second product, Sovi Red Blend. Made with quality grapes that are sustainably grown in California, the red blend is said to be dry and rich with notes of black raspberry, dark cherry and baking spices. This blend in particular is bound to speak to fans of Cabernet and its strong qualities make it a perfect pairing for a variety of foods. The portable size of the can also means that it lends itself well to a variety of social settings and adventures.
DRINKS
purewow.com

Spritz Society’s Wine-Based Canned Spritzers Are the Real Deal

If you’re anything like us, spritzer season lasts year-round. But we’d be lying if we said we always had the energy or ingredients on hand to keep up with our cravings. Enter Spritz Society, a newly launched line of ready-to-drink sparkling canned cocktails made with legit ingredients and real white wine—not that malt liquor stuff. Here’s everything you need to know about the ready-to-drink bevs.
DRINKS
FOX2now.com

Understanding Champagne and sparkling wine

ST. LOUIS – It’s Wine Down Wednesday, so today, we’re celebrating with a little sparkling wine! We’re joined again by St. Louis based wine blogger and owner of ifyoupourittheywillcome.com, Megan Greco. Today, we learned about the different types of sparkling wine, and how to best pair them with food.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fortune

Getting at the roots of natural wine

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Like many aspiring novelists, I was a waitress. The restaurant I worked at in Brooklyn was part of a blossoming culture around a peculiar kind of beverage known as “natural wine.” One glass of the stuff, fizzy and pink and organic, and I was hooked.
DRINKS

