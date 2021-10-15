Ultimate 6 for $60 Wine Deal

Vesztergombi Szekszárdi Bikavér 2016 (£16, bestofhungary.co.uk) This week’s wine choices come from a relatively small but exciting wine scene in a European country run by a corrupt, instinctively illiberal government, led by a cynical populist who conspicuously fails to condemn the mob of terrifyingly violent, irredeemably racist football fans that follow the national football team. No, I’m not writing about the latest fine sparkling releases from southern England. It is, rather, the increasingly excellent bottles emerging from Hungary that are reminding me we should try to avoid conflating a country – and everything and everyone found there – with its rulers. I’ll start with an example of Hungary’s most famous red wine style, bull’s blood, which was once a slightly rough and ready, bargain choice in British supermarkets. It’s largely been replaced in the years since the fall of the Berlin Wall by options from the Australia and the Americas, but many of the style’s modern iterations are considerably more stylish and elegant than their 1980s equivalents, not least the Vesztergombi family’s delectably supple, polished example.

