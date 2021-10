Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) is officially active and will play in Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. (Minnesota Vikings on Twitter) As expected, Cook was removed from the injury report and will play in Sunday's game against the Panthers. He missed Week 5's win over the Detroit Lions with an ankle injury. The Panthers have been tough against the run and rank second in DVOA. In the latest FantasyPros expert consensus rankings, Cook is currently ninth among all running backs, and fantasy managers can start him as an RB1 in Week 6 despite the tough matchup.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO