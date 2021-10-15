City launches road map for governing an AI-powered New York

The return to the office will never be the same. Remote work has given many employees a flexibility they never imagined. But what does that mean for the office? And what about all of the industries that will rely on a Monday through Friday, 9-to-5? Even those essential workers will be impacted by the way New York City adapts to the offices of the future. Pat Kiernan speaks with advisor Rishad Tobaccowala and NY1 Reporter Shannan Ferry about how the workplace will affect the New York City of tomorrow.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO