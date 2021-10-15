City launches road map for governing an AI-powered New York

The Pavone Marketing Group has expanded into “The Big Apple”. The Harrisburg marketing company has acquired Manhattan-based Eastwest Marketing Group. “With any acquisition, we look for relationships that are mutually beneficial,” Lisa Corry-Godby, director of communications for Pavone said in a news release. “We want a partner that’s going to make PMG stronger, better and more competitive. With its promotion marketing, shopper service-line services and New York City location, Eastwest Marketing Group does exactly that.”
