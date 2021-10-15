CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The Day Before Release Date Announced, New Project Unveiled (Update)

By Kenneth Araullo
mp1st.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher MYTONA and developer FNTASTIC have just finished their exclusive developer livestream, and in there they have announced The Day Before official release date as well as a new project called Propnight, also releasing on PC. Head on down below for more details on this new survival open-world MMO set in...

mp1st.com

Comments / 0

Related
realsport101.com

PUBG Mobile Update 1.7: Release Date & New Season Details

PUBG Mobile is still hugely popular in certain parts of the world. While the seasons system has seen somewhat of a shake up, we have a good idea of when PUBG Mobile Update 1.7 will release. Below is everything we know so far about the update, when you'll be able...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

To The Rescue - Release Date Announcement Trailer

To The Rescue, the dog shelter management simulator, launches on November 4, 2021 for PC and Mac via Steam. The game will also be released on Nintendo Switch in Q1 2022. Check out the latest trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In To The Rescue, take charge of the local animal shelter to help stray pups find new and loving forever homes. In between belly rubs and sessions of playing fetch, ensure that the inner workings of the shelter are running properly. Foster a warm and welcoming environment for future pet parents to come and meet their soon-to-be companions. Ensure people and puppers find their perfect fit by matching between four dog sizes, seven breed types, and dozens of individual personality traits for adopters and doggos. It's a bittersweet day when furry friends leave the shelter, but the happiness on their faces knowing they've found their families warms the heart every time. Balance feeding, grooming, and exercise schedules for all of the dogs. Treat any illnesses that may arise to keep the pups in tip-top shape for the next game of tug-of-war. Manage shelter resources by upgrading facilities and replenishing inventory, all on a tight budget. Keep up good standing with other members of the neighborhood to keep the shelter support strong.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Re: Zero seasons 2 Delayed, New Release Date And Updates

Re: Zero seasons 2 Delayed, New Release Date And Updates. Re: Zero is a favorite anime from 2016 that immediately took off as one of the anime of the season that year. There was always a doubt that we will get a second season or not. Let’s face it; even though there are lots of shows that have a story but we did not get second seasons often.
COMICS
IGN

The Day Before - Official Release Date Trailer

Watch The Day Before release date trailer for a look at The Day Before gameplay, some of the environments you'll be able to visit in the game, along with some weapons and their various modifications. The Day Before is an open-world MMO survival game set in a post-pandemic America. You wake up alone in a world that you don't recognise, and will need to hunt for resources and answers as you explore. However, you'll need to compete with other survivors for food and weapons, all while avoiding the flesh-hungry infected that roam the streets. The Day Before is scheduled to release on PC on June 21, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#New Project Unveiled#Mytona#Mmo#Fntastic
gamepressure.com

The Day Before Release Date Revealed; Check Out New Gameplay From DayZ

The latest gameplay from The Day Before reveals the release date of the PC version. Apart from presenting the most important aspects of the title, it also shows a stunningly big shopping mall. It's got even a Halloween extra... In late January, independent studio Fntastic (located in Yakutsk, the "coldest"...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

BGMI 1.6.5 Update Patch Notes: Release date and new features

BGMI 1.6.5 Update: Krafton has recently announced the October update for Battlegrounds Mobile India which has brought back exciting game modes for the players in addition with some new features. Players who were eagerly waiting to play the old game modes of PUBG Mobile in Battlegrounds Mobile India will finally be able to have access to these game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Minecraft 1.19 release date: is it out before Caves and Cliffs update?

Minecraft Live offered fans a lot of news to digest, but it was a little short on the official release dates. And that could lead to serious questions about what will come out on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo and mobile platforms. And while we can’t share the exact date when new updates and patches will be released, we do know the order and overall timing planned for each new expansion already announced for the popular sandbox title.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
mp1st.com

Oddworld Soulstorm Update 1.16 Breaks Out This October 19

Developer Oddworld Inhabitants has released the Oddworld: Soulstorm update 1.16 (PS5 version 1.160) patch this October 19, and this is purely for bug fixes, as one might expect. Oddworld Soulstorm Update 1.16 Patch Notes | Oddworld Soulstorm Update 1.160 Patch Notes:. Here’s what’s new via the PS4’s update history, as...
VIDEO GAMES
hotnewhiphop.com

Never Broke Again Announces New Compilation Album & Release Date

NBA YoungBoy's reign over the music industry is showing no signs of stopping. Following his latest chart-topping effort Sincerely, Kentrell, the Baton Rouge artist is gearing up for another highly anticipated release from behind bars. This time around, however, NBA YoungBoy isn't dropping an album with no features. Instead, he'll...
MUSIC
mp1st.com

PUBG: New State Release Date Announced, Final Test Scheduled for Oct. 29-30

KRAFTON, Inc. has revealed the details of PUBG: New State release date, anti-cheating system and the final test date. PUBG: New State is the newer version of PlayerUnknown’s: Battlegrounds, with the game set to become available on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries. The developer revealed important details of the upcoming shooter in an online showcase today. According to the announcement, PUBG: New State will officially launch on November 11 following a final test from October 29-30.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

God of War PC Release Date Revealed, Now Available for Pre-Order

After months of speculation and rumors, it’s now confirmed that God of War (2018) is headed to PC! Sony Santa Monica’s critically acclaimed God of War PC release date has been revealed and is now available for pre-order via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The news just dropped today as its sequel Ragnarok got its product page, which is a coincidence worth noting.
VIDEO GAMES
Business Insider

DEEMO THE MOVIE Announces Domestic Theatrical Release Date and New Dub Cast

The anime will also have its world premiere as a feature competition film at the 23rd Bucheon International Animation Film Festival on October 22. Junichi Fujisaku of "Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex" (screenplay) and "BLOOD+" (director and series composition) serves as the general director, and up-and-coming director Shuhei Matsushita is appointed as the director. SIGNAL.MD ("Hirune Hime: Shiranai Watashi no Monogatari", "Cyborg 009: CALL OF JUSTICE"), which continues to grow as one of the leading IG Port companies, and Production I.G, one of Japan's leading studios ("Ghost in the Shell" series, etc.), are jointly in charge of anime production. The character design is by Mebachi, a popular illustrator of "Mitsuboshi Colors" and "Shoujo☆Kyogen Revue Starlight". The theme and image songs are composed and produced by Yuki Kajiura, who has worked on such popular works as "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba", "Sword Art Online" series, "Puella Magi Madoka Magica", and "Fate/Zero". The theme song is sung by the promising newcomer, Hinano Takashima, who won the grand prix in the "Utahime Audition" for this work.
COMICS
mp1st.com

For Honor Collaboration With Dead by Daylight Announced, Trapper Arrives in New Halloween Game Mode Tomorrow

As part of their Halloween celebration, Ubisoft announced a For Honor collaboration with Behaviour Interactive’s asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. The main highlight of the collaboration is the inclusion of the Trapper, one of the most iconic Killers in Dead by Daylight. This event is slated to begin tomorrow, October 21.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

DOOM Eternal Horde Mode Teaser Released, Coming This October 26

Developer id Software has officially released the DOOM Eternal Horde Mode teaser, showcasing 30 seconds of gory demon bloodbath set to arrive on consoles and PC this October 26. Head on down below for the Horde Mode teaser. In addition to the DOOM Eternal Horde Mode teaser, id Software and...
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

New FPS game Project Xandata announces public open beta test dates

A new upcoming Indie FPS game is on the rise. After a few weeks of limited-time closed beta testing, Secret 6 is finally opening its doors to the public. Project Xandata open beta servers will be accessible 24/7 beginning on November 12, 2021, until November 28, 2021. The best part is, there will be no data wipe after the open beta test ends. This means all progressions made and cosmetics accumulated will remain in your account once early access and official launch starts.
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Apex Legends Escape Launch Trailer Revealed, New Island Map Introduced

With its big expansion coming in less than two weeks, Respawn Entertainment has finally revealed the Apex Legends Escape launch trailer, showcasing the new island map which players will get to explore. Check out the trailer below. The Apex Legends Escape launch trailer also came with a short teaser for...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy