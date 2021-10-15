CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

New on Apple Arcade: ‘Tiny Wings+’ Flying Game

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother oldie-but-goodie game has returned to iPhone gamers in the form of Apple Arcade. You have always dreamed of flying – but your...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

PlayStation seemingly hires Apple Arcade boss to bring titles to mobile

It looks like PlayStation may have hired Apple Arcade content boss Nicola Sebastiani to help bring more Sony franchises to a mobile platform. As spotted by VGC, Sebastiani’s LinkedIn profile states the former Apple Arcade boss is now working as head of mobile at PlayStation Studios. Sebastiani’s profile lists that he has been working as “vice president, head of mobile” at the company since July 2021. Before that, Sebastiani worked as head of content at Apple Arcade for almost four years.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

‘Tiny Wings+’ Is Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Major Updates for ‘Reigns: Beyond’, ‘Crossy Road Castle’, ‘Mini Motorways’, ‘Frenzic: Overtime’, and More

There have been lots of big updates this weeks as well. Reigns: Beyond gets its first update in over half a year with Reigns: Beyond 1.0.3 bringing in 200 new cards to the game. This update lets you meet new characters and head to new planets as you discover the backstory of De Souza and Anton. Hipster Whale’s Crossy Road Castle adds a new Candy Cafe tower featuring new levels in today’s Crossy Road Castle 6.0 update. This is the first new tower in a few months following the Space Station 115 tower. Doodle God Universe gets a massive update letting you assemble a set of heroes with different skills to take on the dragon. It includes new animations, elements, voices, music, and even a new game + mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Meet the Arcade Lovers Keeping Retro Gaming Alive in the UK

David Lyne wouldn’t call himself one of England’s best arcade players, but a world record and a series of leaderboards with his name at the top tell a different story. After 18 months of practice, in 2016, Lyne secured the world record for Galaxian, a fixed shooter game from the late 70s, scoring over two million points. “I’d never really thought about world records,” Lyne explains, fingers tapping quickly and eyes fixed on the Donkey Kong game he’s playing as he talks. “But I picked Galaxian because it was the first game I saw when I was, like, nine years old.”
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Arcade#Tiny Wings#Fly#Gravity
hardcoregamer.com

NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade is a low-key great way to enjoy some sports games with a more arcade-like feel and the Arcade Editions of the NBA 2K games are a fantastic way to get feel for the newer entries in that series without so much bloat. Today, NBA 2K22 Arcade Edition was made available across all Apple Arcade devices. The game is playable on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV devices – with the latter being the lowest-cost way to enjoy an Apple Arcade subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Rally X is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

Hamster has unveiled the latest game arriving on the Switch eShop through their Arcade Archives collection. This week’s title is the Namco classic maze racing game Rally X, and it arrives tomorrow. Here is some information on Rally X, courtesy of International Arcade Museum. Rally X was developed and published...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
pcinvasion.com

Quirky, arcade-like kissing game Mon Amour now out on Steam

In the 1997 “anti-RPG” Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, players could go to the Technopolis area to play a minigame called “Xingiskan.” In this minigame, players had to guide a rocket toward a sphere by holding a button to go up, and letting it go to go down. A relatively simple concept, it posed quite a serious challenge for those who attempted it, especially since the physics of the rocket would change between rounds. It seems that Onion Games, the indie studio consisting of developers who made Moon, felt that the minigame had room for expansion, so they made Mon Amour, a game that reuses the basic gameplay premise but places it in a different context. Fans of Onion Games’ work, as well as those interested in the concept, can pick up Mon Amour today on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
hackaday.com

Tiny Winged Circuits Fall With Style

Researchers at Northwestern University is moving the goalposts on how small you can make a tiny flying object down to 0.5 mm, effectively creating flying microchips. Although “falling with style” is probably a more accurate description. Like similar projects we featured before from the Singapore University of Technology and Design,...
NFL
TouchArcade

‘LEGO Star Wars: Castaways’ Is a New Online Action Adventure ‘LEGO Star Wars’ Game Coming to Apple Arcade on November 19th

After a vague tease from the official Apple Arcade Twitter account, LEGO Star Wars: Castaways () by Gameloft was officially announced for release next month on the service. The original teaser Tweet had people speculating about vastly different games. I expected some old + game, but the announcement was quite surprising. I think the overall impact of LEGO Star Wars: Castaways for some is lessened because we already had LEGO Star Wars Battles arrive a few weeks ago. LEGO Star Wars: Castaways is an online social action adventure LEGO Star Wars game where you create your own custom LEGO minifigure character and set off on adventures with friends on a new planet. You will also be able to relive classic Star Wars moments. Check out a screenshot from LEGO Star Wars: Castaways below:
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Shows Off Its New Classes, Board-Game-Inspired Overworld, and More

Gearbox’s upcoming Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands isn’t quite a Borderlands game, but it’s pretty close, so unique classes are a big part of the fun. In a new trailer, Gearbox shows off a couple of Wonderlands' unique classes, including the Stabbomancer (essentially your stealthy Thief), and the Brr-Zerker (an ice-themed axe-wielding warrior). Wonderlands’ combat should be some of the deepest Gearbox has dreamed up, as classes can take out baddies with spells, melee attacks, and, of course, guns. You can check out the new Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands trailer, below.
VIDEO GAMES
smallbiztrends.com

Spotlight: oasisVXR Puts an Interesting New Spin on Gaming Arcades

Gaming arcades have been around for decades. But new technology has changed the type of activities that are available at these local businesses. In New Jersey, oasisVXR offers a unique spin on arcades — using virtual reality. Read about this interesting business concept in this week’s Small Business Spotlight. ??
SMALL BUSINESS
Gamespot

Apple Considered A Cloud Gaming Service Alongside Apple Arcade, Report Says

Apple had apparently considered launching a cloud gaming service alongside its own gaming platform, Apple Arcade. It appears that Apple has dropped those plans. In the post-game Q&A section of Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter for Bloomberg (the story is behind a paywall), one of his readers asked about whether Apple had plans for a cloud gaming service. He was told, "The company in the past has internally discussed the prospects of launching such a service."
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

Men In Black Characters Arrive in ‘Zombieland: AFK Survival’ Game

The hordes of zombies in Zombieland: AFK Survival have been replaced by the scum of the universe, and the best way to defeat them is to join forces with the experts in the field of fighting aliens – the Men In Black. Players can collect eight new MiB inspired heroes, including Agent J, Agent K and Zombieland characters Tallahassee and Columbus suiting up and wearing shades with the Men In Black. To better beat the new alien enemies, there are over 30 new weapons, trinkets and iconic Men in Black gadgets, including the memory erasing Neuralyzer the Noisy Cricket and Agent K’s car. Players will be able to enjoy all of the rewards they earn even after the event. During the next month, players can engage in daily tasks and missions to collect Universe Tokens and Red Buttons in the special Alien Invasion and Galactic Travels program to get more awesome items like the Deatomizer, the Reverberating Carbonizer and much, much more.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy