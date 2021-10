The 4-1 Rams travel to MetLife Stadium on Sunday to take on the 1-4 Giants. The 2011 Giants will also be celebrating the ten-year anniversary of their Super Bowl XLVI victory. The 2021 Giants could use all the motivation and good juju they can get, so let’s kick it back to week 2 of the 2011 season when the Giants took on the then St. Louis Rams, who were being coached by former/future Giants Defensive Coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO