Valve Says Games Can’t Use NFTs or Other Blockchain Technology

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a recent rule change, developers who want to publish games on Steam can’t integrate...

www.macobserver.com

