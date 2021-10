Make this Halloween in Montreal the scariest and spookiest ever with haunted amusement parks, corn mazes, escape rooms, and more. Break out your costumes, light your jack-o-lanterns, buy up boxes upon boxes of candy and get ready, because Halloween in Montreal has arrived. With the arrival of fall in Montreal comes all kinds of activities like going apple picking or pumpkin picking near Montreal, but this is the one day of the year where we can enjoy spooktacular events like haunted corn mazes or witnessing horrors in terrifying Montreal escape rooms. It's not all scary this year either, as shopping in the city's best candy stores or getting ghoulish baked goods from Montreal bakeries (plus a cute corgi party!) is on the table too.

