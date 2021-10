Chronic stress provides a unique physiological experience for us all. Some people find that, when they are stressed, they shed more hair than is normal for them. Others experience pain in their jaw, likely a result of clenching or grinding their teeth all night. Stomach aches, dizziness, acne flare-ups, irregular periods—you’d be hard-pressed to find an aspect of human health that is not affected by stress. And though it may come as a surprise, there are a few ways your feet are telling you you’re too stressed.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO