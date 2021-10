The quarterback conundrum for top-ranked Georgia may not be a conundrum at all. Despite not having JT Daniels for part of the first half of the season due to core and lat injuries, the Bulldogs have dominated like no other team in college football while getting solid play out of Stetson Bennett IV. Moving forward, coach Kirby Smart said that both quarterbacks will play depending on the game plan -- once Daniels is healthy enough, that is.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO