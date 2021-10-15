Body pulled from retention pond in Julington Creek, deputies say

FRUIT COVE — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is working a death investigation in Julington Creek.

UPDATE 5 p.m.: According to police, the body pulled from the water was an individual in their 20s.

ORIGINAL STORY: Deputies say a body was pulled from a retention pond at the intersection of Durbin Creek and Flora Branch Blvds.

Deputies told Action News Jax reporter Robert Grant Deputies tell me a person out walking spotted the body and called 911 just before 2 p.m.

A spokesperson with St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax, “We are obviously early in the investigation, but nothing appears suspicious at this time. There is no threat to the public.”

