“Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick” by Zora Neale Hurston is a collection of short stories highlighting the lives of African-Americans in Harlem. Her earliest work shows her wrestling with identity. The story “Our bit of our Harlem” asks what connects people. An unnamed narrator (herself?) and a child sell candy. Although they overcome their class differences, most of the stories show a wedge that divides people. In “The Back Room,” Lilya Barkman stands looking at a large oil painting of herself and a man who stands beside her. He says, “You had the world in a jug.” She believes him. The reason she’s never married is because it ages a woman. She cancels her date with Bob to concentrate on getting Bill to take her to the Bryons this night. Harlem’s upper class is there; fur wraps, sedans, fine gowns, and tuxedoes. They dance the Charleston and the Black Bottom. Everyone is modern. Bob is urged to take Bill’s young niece to the Cabaret as Dr. Cameron and Lilya goes home. Bob is at the front door kissing the niece and saying he’ll buy her a ring at Tiffany’s tomorrow. The men all leave Lilya behind. This is the only story about the upper class of Harlem’s elite.

