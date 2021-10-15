CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crew, Inter Miami have playoff hopes on life support

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Miami want to avoid a historic loss while the host Columbus Crew look to grab a milestone victory for coach Caleb Porter when they play Saturday. Porter can become the 11th MLS coach to reach 100 victories and at the same time the Crew (9-12-7, 34 points) can keep their...

Aime Mabika Debuts As Referee Controversy Surrounds Inter Miami

Harrison, New Jersey – Aime Mabika is a player to watch out for as Inter Miami head into 2022. If there are any positives to take away from the club’s losing streak, it’s the amount of talented young players that are coming through the pipeline. With Fort Lauderdale CF playing...
To break down Inter Miami, Columbus Crew needs to see quicker ball-movement in attack

The obvious letdown for the Crew in their post-championship season has been the attack that was supposed to improve on last season’s standing as an above-average offense. Almost two weeks ago in a hugely important game at Philadelphia Union, the Crew were sloppy in possession and couldn’t connect passes in the final third in a 3-0 loss that has put their MLS playoff hopes in more jeopardy.
Phil Neville
Caleb Porter
David Beckham congratulates Gonzalo Higuain after Inter Miami thump Cincinnati 5-1 to keep play-off hopes alive... but the struggling MLS franchise remain five points off with three games to play

Inter Miami needed nothing less than a win to keep a faint chance of making the play-offs alive and star of the season Gonzalo Higuain duly delivered. David Beckham's MLS team were locked 1-1 at home with rock-bottom Cincinnati at half-time knowing that a win was required to keep their post-season charge alive.
Inter Miami CF Hopes To Stop 5-Game Skid Saturday Against Columbus Crew

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF hopes to get back on the winning track when they face the Columbus Crew this Saturday. The team is concluding a forgettable road trip after having lost 5 of their last matches and being outscored 12 goals to 1. Miami comes into this match with a record of 9 wins, 5 draws, and 14 losses, placing them near the bottom of the MLS standings in the 11th position. Columbus finds itself in the 10th position in the standings, with a record of 9 wins, 7 draws, and 12 defeats. On the positive side, the Miami squad won the last time by a score of 1-0 the last time these two teams met each other at home on September 11. The Columbus Crew enter the fixture after losing against the Philadelphia Union 3-0 away in the team’s last match. The match will be broadcast starting at 6 p.m. on My33, CW34, UniMás and the Inter Miami App.
GALLERY: Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami

The Columbus Crew showed up BIG against Inter Miami at Lower(dot)Com Field. For the first time all year, the Yellow Soccer Team looked like the team that won MLS Cup in 2020. Gyasi Zardes scored a brace, and Pedro Santos chipped in a goal and an assist. Miami supplied the last goal in its own net to complete the beat down. Final Score Crew 4-0 Miami.
Zardes, Santos help Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored twice, Pedro Santos had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Crew beat Inter Miami 4-0 on Saturday night. Zardes, off an entry pass from Santos, flicked in a header from the center of the area to open the scoring in the 39th minute. Santos put away a one-touch shot to give Columbus (10-12-7) 2-0 in the 44th.
Crew beats Inter Miami with a convincing 4-0 win

The Columbus Crew was utterly dominant in a 4-0 victory against Inter Miami at Lower.com Field to keep its MLS Cup playoff hopes afloat. The win is the biggest this season for the Black & Gold thanks to a Gyasi Zardes brace and three-goal contributions for Pedro Santos (one goal, two assists). The Crew extend its lead above Miami in the table and extend its home winning streak to five straight.
Massive Scouting Report: Inter Miami

After an excruciatingly long international break, the Columbus Crew return to action this Saturday at Lower.com field against fellow Eastern Conference playoff contenders, Inter Miami. Inter makes the team’s first ever visit to Columbus in its second year as an MLS franchise. For the Crew, this represents a great opportunity...
Gyasi Zardes scores twice as Crew humble Inter Miami

Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and Pedro Santos added a goal with two assists as the host Columbus Crew rolled to a 4-0 victory Saturday over slumping Inter Miami CF. Zardes opened the scoring in the 39th minute and Santos followed in the 44th minute, off a second assist for Darlington Nagbe, to it 2-0 and the Crew (10-12-7, 37 points) cruised from there.
Columbus Crew overpowers Miami 4-0 at home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew defeated Inter Miami CF 4-0 Saturday night at Lower.com Field. Gyasi Zardes put away two goals, with the first coming off an assist from Pedro Santos in the 39th minute. Santos scored a goal in the 44th minute and assisted on Zardes' second goal,...
How to Watch: Crew vs. Inter Miami

The international break is in the books and Lower.com Field will return decked in black and gold for Columbus Crew soccer again this weekend. It’s the 29th game of the MLS regular season for the Crew as the team hosts Inter Miami in the first encounter between these two clubs in Ohio. The match starts a five-game stretch for the Black & Gold in 15 days that will determine the team’s MLS Cup playoff destiny.
