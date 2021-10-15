CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

US has candid, direct information sharing with Russia on cybersecurity

Birmingham Star
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 15 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States already has candid and direct discussions and information sharing with Russia on ransomware and cybersecurity issues, which is...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Who is winning the hypersonic missile race? Beijing's 21,000mph weapon has the biggest range of any known system - but US and Russia both have their own top secret programs in new global arms contest

The global hypersonic arms race is hotting up worldwide after China tested a top secret weapon that can circle the globe at 21,000mph and descend from space to strike anywhere on Earth in minutes. The missile is designed to travel in low orbit to dodge missile detection and defence systems,...
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

Why do the Russian and Chinese governments want Americans to dislike immigrants?

There is a widespread belief that foreign governments and organizations occasionally meddle or attempt to meddle in U.S. elections. The Pew Research Center found that 75 percent of Americans believed it somewhat likely or very likely that Russia or another foreign government would attempt to influence the 2020 election. Respondent interpretations of the word “influence” substantially affect how we should understand this survey. If respondents interpret “influence” as “attempt to affect the outcome,” then most people should answer “very likely.” The outcome of the U.S. election impacts every country in the world, so all countries will naturally attempt to exert some influence if they can. On the other hand, many respondents will likely interpret “influence” to mean an organized attempt by a nefarious foreign government to change the outcome of the election. As committed skeptics of most surveys, we find these semantic suspicions difficult to shake when interpreting Pew’s findings. That said, some suspicions of foreign government influence on Americans are based on evidence that China and Russia have adapted Cold War‐era tactics such as “active measures” to rile up Americans on certain contentious political issues.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Cybersecurity#Information Sharing#Moscow#Ani Sputnik
KTSA

Has China’s cybersecurity surpassed our own?

China makes most of the world’s cell phones and computers, but have they also cornered the market on cyber security, putting the US at risk? For more information, Lars speaks with Frank Gaffney, the Founder of the Center for Security Policy. TheLarsLarsonShow · Frank Gaffney – Has China’s cybersecurity surpassed...
TECHNOLOGY
Times Daily

US talks global cybersecurity without a key player: Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is discussing cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
POLITICS
newscentermaine.com

Russia absent from key two-day cybersecurity summit of nations

Amid an epidemic of ransomware attacks, the U.S. is discussing cybersecurity strategy this week with 30 countries while leaving out one key player: Russia. The country that, unwittingly or not, hosts many of the criminal syndicates behind ransomware attacks was not invited to a two-day meeting starting Wednesday to develop new strategies to counter the threat.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Telegraph

Russia offers US to lift sanctions on diplomatic missions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia offered the U.S. on Tuesday to roll back several rounds of sanctions that have hampered the activities of their diplomatic missions, and they agreed to hold another round of talks to discuss a resolution to their diplomatic tug-of-war. The Russian proposal was made during the talks...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

US Leads in Cryptocurrency Mining Following China's Ban Earlier This Year; Its Global Share Has Also Increased

Following China's prohibition earlier this year, the United States is now the world leader in cryptocurrency mining, according to University of Cambridge academics. In a recently published article in Newsweek, researchers from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF) stated in an update to the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) that cryptocurrency mining in China has virtually vanished after accounting for approximately 75 percent of the worldwide share in September 2019.
MARKETS
AFP

Russians now must travel to Warsaw for US immigrant visas

Russians hoping to apply for an immigrant visa to the United States are now required to travel to the US Embassy in Warsaw, the State Department confirmed Sunday, while blaming restrictions imposed by Moscow. That development came amid unresolved US-Russian tensions, and tit-for-tat expulsions that earlier led Moscow to limit the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia. The US visa move, in effect since October 12, prompted a heated rejoinder from Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. American diplomats, she wrote on the Telegram platform, had long been "destroying" the consular services system in Russia, turning what should be a routine, technical procedure "into a real hell."
IMMIGRATION
Birmingham Star

China amps ups military pressure, but victory is not assured

Hong Kong, October 25 (ANI): It might appear that China's military ambitions are inexorable, that the tide has shifted in its favor. This is precisely what Beijing wants others to think, with its testing of advanced nuclear delivery missiles, incessant threats to Taiwan, Chairman Xi Jinping's constant call for national "struggle", an uncompromising posture on the Indian border and recent naval exercises with Russia. However, a Chinese "victory" is far from certain.
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy