LAST SATURDAY WAS A NEW EXPERIENCE for Columbia County birdwatchers, something called a “Big Sit.” I had never participated in such an event and was happy to sign up with our Alan Devoe Bird Club to support it. It was a fundraiser for the New York State Ornithological Association’s NYS Breeding Bird Atlas III. This bird survey is done every 20 years to determine the nesting status and distribution of birds in our state. We can see trends and possible areas of concern which should be addressed. The health of our birds indicates the health and quality of the environment that surrounds us.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO